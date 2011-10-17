NAIROBI Oct 17 Kenyan fuel marketer KenolKobil has acquired an oil terminal in the Democratic Republic of Congo in an initial step towards fully fledged operations at the minerals producer, it said on Monday.

Its chairman and managing director, Jacob Segman, said this month it is expanding along the east African coast in the hope of becoming a takeover target for an Asian or Middle Eastern firm.

"The acquisition of the terminal in Lubumbashi ... will provide a stepping stone for the company to venture into the bigger retail and mining markets of DRC," the firm said in a statement.

"DRC, and Lubumbashi in particular, is an exciting market rich in large-scale mining activities that require huge quantities of petroleum products."

With a capacity of 4,000 metric tonnes and set on a two-acre piece of land, the terminal features a two-storey office block and fully functional loading system, KenolKobil said.

The terminal was purchased from World Oil Congo SPRL, KenolKobil added in the statement, without disclosing the value of the transaction.

KenolKobil operates in Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Rwanda and other countries in Africa. Its shares traded down 1.52 percent on Monday at 9.70 shillings ($0.097) per share.

($1 = 100.125 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and David Hulmes)