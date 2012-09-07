NAIROBI, Sept 7 Kenolkobil, Kenya's largest fuel marketer, posted a first-half pretax loss of 5.68 billion shillings ($67 million), compared with a 3.23 billion pretax profit in the 2011 period.

The company said on Friday the most significant impact on its performance was due to "losses from foreign exchange hedges taken in the latter part of 2011 and the first two months of 2012". ($1 = 84.35 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Dan Lalor)