GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
NAIROBI Feb 28 Kenya's largest fuel marketer by sales, KenolKobil, said on Tuesday full-year pre-tax profits soared 74 percent to 4.9 billion shillings ($59.25 million), helped by a big jump in sales.
The company said in a statement that sales grew by 119 percent, offsetting an increase in foreign exchange losses resulting from the fluctuation of most currencies in the east African region, with its Kenyan unit incurring the biggest loss.
Earnings per share rose to 2.22 shillings in 2011 from 1.21 shillings previously.
($1 = 82.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year