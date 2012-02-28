NAIROBI Feb 28 Kenya's largest fuel marketer by sales, KenolKobil, said on Tuesday full-year pre-tax profits soared 74 percent to 4.9 billion shillings ($59.25 million), helped by a big jump in sales.

The company said in a statement that sales grew by 119 percent, offsetting an increase in foreign exchange losses resulting from the fluctuation of most currencies in the east African region, with its Kenyan unit incurring the biggest loss.

Earnings per share rose to 2.22 shillings in 2011 from 1.21 shillings previously.

($1 = 82.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia)