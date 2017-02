NAIROBI May 9 The Nairobi Securities Exchange said on Wednesday it had suspended trading in the shares of KenolKobil, Kenya's biggest oil marketer by sales, which is a takeover target of Swiss-based Puma Energy.

Puma has offered to acquire all the shares in KenolKobil, which reported net sales of $2.5 billion last year and earnings of $59 million. KenolKobil has said the deal could be concluded within months. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia)