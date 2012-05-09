* KenolKobil a takeover target of Puma

NAIROBI, May 9 Shares of Kenyan oil marketer KenolKobil, which is a takeover target of Swiss-based Puma Energy, have been suspended from trading for an indefinite period, the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) said on Wednesday.

Puma Energy, a subsidiary of Trafigura Beheer, has entered exclusive talks to buy a majority stake in KenolKobil, which it then aims to follow with a full takeover.

"The counter will remain suspended until we have further communication from the (market) regulator," Carol Karugu, the NSE's investor relations and communications manager said in an email.

KenolKobil reported net sales of $2.5 billion last year and earnings of $59 million. It has said the deal could be concluded within months.

KenolKobil shares, which are up 25.6 percent this year, closed at 12.50 shillings on Monday before the deal was announced.

"The regulator has had to stop the trading to stop speculative trading on the counter," said Samuel Gichohi, an analyst at NIC securities.

Gichohi said there has been increased interest in energy-related stocks on the bourse in recent weeks after Tullow Oil discovered oil reserves in the northern part of the east African nation in March.

Puma Energy's proposed takeover of KenolKobil is subject to due diligence and regulatory approval. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Will Waterman)