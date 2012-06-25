NAIROBI, June 25 Employees of Kenyan fuel
marketer KenolKobil have filed a lawsuit to prevent a
takeover of the company by Swiss-based Puma Energy, a subsidiary
of Trafigura Beheer, citing expected changes that
could affect their jobs.
The matter will be heard at the Industrial Court this
Friday, a lawyer for the employees told Reuters on Monday.
Vincent Njoroge, Philip Otenyo and Ronald Lugaba, who are
suing on behalf of the company's employees as a whole, claim
that as a result of the expected restructuring, the workers risk
job losses, court papers seen by Reuters showed.
The workers argue that since the directors of KenolKobil
will cease to have any power to influence the policies of the
new company and enforcement of employees rights, the employees'
future will be dependent on the whims of the third party.
The company said only its lawyers could comment on the court
case. KenolKobil said last week it would issue a statement this
week related to the takeover bid.
KenolKobil said in May it expected the sale of a majority
stake to Puma energy by key shareholders to be completed within
a few months.
The oil industry in east Africa has attracted foreign
investment in recent years after discoveries in Tanzania, Uganda
and Kenya. Puma Energy's acquisition of KenolKobil would help it
strengthen its trading activities, through its three trading
desks in Nairobi, Dar es Salaam and Harare.
