GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares scale 1-1/2-year peak on China trade, Trump's tax cut talk
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
* Q4 adj shr $0.36 vs est $0.34 - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY12 EPS $1.88-$1.91 vs est $1.86
* Sees FY12 rev $92.0 mln vs est $86.6 mln (follows alerts)
Aug 18 - Medical device maker Kensey Nash Corp posted an adjusted fourth-quarter profit that came above analysts' estimates and raised its 2012 forecast, on higher sales from the Norian acquisition and new orders from heart device maker St Jude Medical Inc .
For the full year, the company now expects to earn $1.88- $1.91, excluding items, on revenue of about $92 million.
It had previously forecast earnings of $1.85-$1.90 on revenue of $90 million.
Analysts on average were expecting full-year earnings of $1.86 a share on revenue of $86.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth-quarter, the company earned 36 cents a share, compared with analyst estimates of 34 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was $18.7 million, below analysts' estimates of $19.0 mln.
In May, the company had bought Norian, a unit of Switzerland-based Synthes Inc . The unit manufactures orthobiosurgery products distributed globally by Synthes.
The company's shares closed at $27.82 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Wall Street logs records as Trump pledges major tax announcement
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02102017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 3:00 pm: State Bank of India Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya on third-quarter earnings conference call in Mumbai. 4:15 pm: Dena Bank Head Ashwani Kumar briefs media after third-quarter earni
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared 2.5 percent on Friday morning, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.