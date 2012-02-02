* Q2 adj EPS $0.51 vs est $0.46
* Q2 rev up 32 pct at $23 mln
* Sees Q3 EPS of $0.22-$0.24, rev of $20.2-$20.8 mln
(Follows alerts)
Feb 2 Medical device maker Kensey Nash
Corp posted better-than-expected quarterly profit,
helped by growth in its core regenerative business that consists
of orthopaedic and general surgery products.
Fourth-quarter net income was $4.3 million, or 49 cents a
share, compared with $3.3 million, or 38 cents a share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 51 cents a share.
Revenue rose 32 percent to $23 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 46 cents a
share, on revenue of $23.35 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Kensey sees third-quarter earnings to be negatively impacted
by about $2.5 million as it will receive a lower rate royalty
revenue from St. Jude Medical Inc.
The company sees third-quarter earnings per share of about
22-24 cents a share, on revenue of $20.2 million to $20.8
million.
Analysts expect the company to earn 23 cents a share, on
revenue of $21.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)