By Steve Bittenbender
| LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 15
LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 15 A Kentucky appeals
court on Wednesday granted Republican Governor Matt Bevin a
temporary injunction against a Lexington abortion clinic his
administration said was not properly licensed.
In a 3-0 ruling, the Kentucky Court of Appeals overturned a
March decision from a lower court judge that denied the governor
an injunction against EMW Women's Clinic.
In Wednesday's order, the judges said the state's Cabinet
for Health and Family Services had the right to regulate how
abortions were performed and how clinics were licensed.
Bevin said in a statement: "Today marks an important victory
for the rule of law in Kentucky. We are pleased by the Court's
recognition that an unlicensed abortion clinic is prohibited
from performing abortions."
Scott White, an attorney for the clinic, said in an
interview it would appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.
A decision on whether the clinic will stop operations will
likely take place on Wednesday, he added. If the clinic closes,
White said there would only be one clinic in the state that
could perform abortions.
Bevin ran on an anti-abortion platform before his election
last year and signed an informed consent law in February that
requires women to consult with a doctor before having an
abortion.
State attorneys argued the clinic did not perform any
services aside from abortions and as such required a specific
type of license. White said however, that the clinic was, in
essence, a physician's office and as such did not need approval
from the state health agency.
