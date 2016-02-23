By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 23 Kentucky's troubled public
pension funds are fighting a bill requiring them to disclose
performance fees paid to outside asset managers and use more
transparent methods when selecting those managers.
Both the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System (KTRS) and the
Kentucky Retirement System (KRS) have lobbied against the bill,
which has been passed by the state Senate. They argue more
disclosure and additional conditions could slow down the
investment process, deter outside fund managers from doing
business, and leave the funds at a disadvantage.
The bill also stipulates that advisors doing business with
the state pension funds would need to adhere to a strict code of
conduct, requiring them to disclose potential conflicts of
interests such as referral fees paid by third parties.
Transparency is becoming a major issue in the severely
underfunded $3.5 trillion U.S. public pension sector. Current
practices mean some contracts are not available to state
auditors or other oversight bodies, including the legislature.
Between the two pension funds, according to their official
reports, Kentucky's state pension systems have liabilities of at
least $30 billion, and are among the worst funded in the nation.
However, in December, using a more a conservative
calculation, the KTRS' underfunded liability grew by an
additional $10 billion.
With Kentucky's transparency legislation stalled before a
House committee there are concerns it could die quietly before
getting to a vote.
"There's a lot of money involved and people who want to get
their hands on this money and invest it have an opportunity to
make a boat load of money themselves," said Jim Wayne, a
Democrat in Kentucky's House. "They may well have a vested
interest in keeping the system the way it is right now."
Wayne has tried to bring transparency to the pension funds
but his past legislative proposals have gone nowhere. He is not
a sponsor of the current bill, which was written by Republicans
in the Senate.
The KTRS successfully lobbied the Senate already to drop a
requirement for the funds to publish material relating to the
investment strategies of outside investment managers. It is
studying its position on provisions for greater disclosure over
the way it contracts fund managers.
'WIDESPREAD PROBLEM'
Good government advocacy groups are now focusing on
transparency at public pension funds. A recent report by The Pew
Charitable Trusts found a "widespread problem among public
retirement systems of underreported manager fees and expenses."
The KRS, administrator of one of the worst funded public
pension funds in the country, with less than 18 cents for every
dollar it owes, outlined its opposition to the bill in a letter
to House Democrat Brent Yonts.
"Several provisions will make the systems less efficient,
less competitive, and will result in the expenditure of
additional funds," said KRS's executive director William Thielen
to Yonts on Feb. 16 in the letter seen by Reuters.
Yonts is head of the House committee on state government
that would review the bill. Kentucky's House is controlled by
Democrats, while the Senate, where the bill originated, is run
by Republicans.
Neither Thielen nor Yonts returned requests for comment.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Daniel Bases and Frances
Kerry)