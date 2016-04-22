April 22 An attempt to change how Kentucky's struggling public pensions do business has hit a wall, leaving Republican lawmakers clamoring for an audit and the governor battling to remove the chairman of the state's main pension system.

The spat is the latest in a growing political feud that is souring relations around the state's public pension plans - underfunded by at least $30 billion - and comes after an attempt to force new business practices on the funds failed after a battle in the state legislature.

"We felt that they were accusing us of not having a good process when that's just not true," said David Peden, the chief investment officer at the Kentucky Retirement System (KRS), who faulted the lack of dialogue on the issue.

The dispute is part of a national debate over how to prevent at least $1 trillion in unfunded liabilities at U.S. public pension funds crowding out other spending while guaranteeing retirement security for millions of public workers.

Republicans, who control Kentucky's Senate, passed a bill earlier this year that they said would increase transparency in the pension funds by obliging them to adhere to certain disclosure and procurement practices.

The bill had the support of some Democrats, who control the House, and may have passed. But the House leadership prevented it from coming to the floor, saying provisions increasing the number of governor-appointed board members amounted to a takeover.

"Clearly that was the intent. It was a political issue not a transparency issue. It's purely an effort to take over the pension system," said Brent Yonts, who chairs the House committee that reviewed the bill.

Kentucky's first Republican governor since 2007, Matt Bevin has been widely associated with the Tea Party, a Republican group committed to cutting government spending.

Bevin's new budget makes cuts of 9 percent across the next two fiscal years after cutting 4.5 percent in the current financial year. However, it has been applauded for earmarking over $1 billion to help close the funding gap in the pension systems.

This week, machinations took a bizarre turn when Bevin signed an executive order to remove the KRS board chairman. The current board, however, did not allow the governor's appointee to take up his position at a meeting on Thursday, saying the governor exceeded his authority.

That has set up a showdown with the governor who insists that he does have the authority to make the change. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Andrea Ricci)