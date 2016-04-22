By Edward Krudy
| April 22
April 22 An attempt to change how Kentucky's
struggling public pensions do business has hit a wall, leaving
Republican lawmakers clamoring for an audit and the governor
battling to remove the chairman of the state's main pension
system.
The spat is the latest in a growing political feud that is
souring relations around the state's public pension plans -
underfunded by at least $30 billion - and comes after an attempt
to force new business practices on the funds failed after a
battle in the state legislature.
"We felt that they were accusing us of not having a good
process when that's just not true," said David Peden, the chief
investment officer at the Kentucky Retirement System (KRS), who
faulted the lack of dialogue on the issue.
The dispute is part of a national debate over how to prevent
at least $1 trillion in unfunded liabilities at U.S. public
pension funds crowding out other spending while guaranteeing
retirement security for millions of public workers.
Republicans, who control Kentucky's Senate, passed a bill
earlier this year that they said would increase transparency in
the pension funds by obliging them to adhere to certain
disclosure and procurement practices.
The bill had the support of some Democrats, who control the
House, and may have passed. But the House leadership prevented
it from coming to the floor, saying provisions increasing the
number of governor-appointed board members amounted to a
takeover.
"Clearly that was the intent. It was a political issue not a
transparency issue. It's purely an effort to take over the
pension system," said Brent Yonts, who chairs the House
committee that reviewed the bill.
Kentucky's first Republican governor since 2007, Matt Bevin
has been widely associated with the Tea Party, a Republican
group committed to cutting government spending.
Bevin's new budget makes cuts of 9 percent across the next
two fiscal years after cutting 4.5 percent in the current
financial year. However, it has been applauded for earmarking
over $1 billion to help close the funding gap in the pension
systems.
This week, machinations took a bizarre turn when Bevin
signed an executive order to remove the KRS board chairman. The
current board, however, did not allow the governor's appointee
to take up his position at a meeting on Thursday, saying the
governor exceeded his authority.
That has set up a showdown with the governor who insists
that he does have the authority to make the change.
(Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Andrea Ricci)