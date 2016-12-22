(Editor's note: Paragraph 3 contains language that readers may
find offensive.)
By Timothy Mclaughlin
Dec 22 A racist, expletive-filled rant caught on
camera at a Louisville, Kentucky, mall has led to a permanent
ban for a shopper and prompted an apology from the city's mayor.
The video shows a white woman standing in a checkout line at
a JCPenney department store in the Jefferson Mall and
berating two women who shopper Renee Buckner, who posted the
footage on Facebook on Tuesday, said were Hispanic.
"Go back to wherever the fuck you come from, lady," the
woman can be heard saying in the video, which had been viewed
more than 7 million times as of Thursday.
"Hey, tell them to go back to where they belong," the white
woman continued after a store employee told her to mind her
language. "They come here to live, then act like everybody
else."
The incident started, Bucker said in her post, when one of
the shoppers added items to her friend's purchase, rather than
standing in line.
"(You're) probably on welfare," the white woman said. "The
taxpayers probably paid for all that stuff."
After one of the Hispanic shoppers appeared to try to
apologize, the woman told her to "speak English; you are in
America. If you don't know it, learn it."
Sarah Enlow, a marketing director for the mall, said on
Thursday that neither the woman who delivered the rant nor the
women she was shouting at had been identified.
The Jefferson Mall, which lists Macy's Inc and Old
Navy among its other anchor tenants, said it would try to
identify the woman and ban her from there permanently.
"Jefferson Mall strives to create a comfortable and
convenient experience for all of our guests, and we absolutely
do not condone this type of behavior," the mall said in a
statement on Tuesday.
JCPenney said in a statement that it would not tolerate such
behavior in its store. Once the victims are identified, the
retailer said, it would reimburse them and further apologize.
In a series of messages posted on Twitter on Wednesday,
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer called for tolerance.
"I am sad and disappointed to see conduct like what happened
at Jefferson Mall, when one person so dehumanizes another human
being," Fischer said. "As a country of immigrants, we must
understand we only move forward through peace, acceptance and
embracing those who are different from us."
(Reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Chicago; Editing by Sharon
Bernstein and Lisa Von Ahn)