LONDON, Sept 13 Oil and gas construction firm
Kentz said it was confident about its future as a
standalone company after two bidders decided against making
offers for the group.
Earlier on Friday, German firm M+W Group said it did not
intend to make an offer for Kentz, a day after rival bidder Amec
pulled out.
Analysts had previously suggested that Kentz might be the
target of a bidding war.
M+W Group and Amec submitted offers for Kentz earlier this
year, both of which were rejected by Kentz. Amec's rejected
offer had valued the company at about 680 million pounds ($1.08
billion) compared to a market capitalisation of 561 million
pounds before the offer was made public.
Kentz, a FTSE 250 company, has grown rapidly since it listed
in 2008 into a diversified construction company with mining, oil
and gas, and infrastructure projects around the world.
It said that its outlook remained strong, citing a growing
pipeline of opportunities, increased bidding activity and a
strong balance sheet that would allow it to grow organically and
by acquisitions.
"We have a clear and realisable strategy in place that we
believe will continue to deliver strong returns for our
shareholders," Kentz's chief executive Christian Brown said.
At 1331 GMT, shares in Kentz were down 1.14 percent, valuing
the company at 588.3 million pounds.