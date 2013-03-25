LONDON, March 25 Kentz Corporation Ltd : * Revenue including revenue from jvs up 6% to US$1.56 billion (2011:US$1.47

billion)1 * FY profit before tax up 32% to US$104.8M (2011: US$79.4M) * US$2.57 billion backlog at 31 December 2012 (2011: US$2.40 billion) * Proposed final dividend of 9.0 us¢ per share * Pipeline of opportunities up 32% to US$13.2 billion * Backlog at the end of February 2013 increased to US$2.73BN * Source Text: