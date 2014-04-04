METALS-London copper hits over 1-wk top as dollar drops in wake of Fed
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan -ILZSG
April 4 Kentz Corporation Ltd, a British engineer focused on the energy sector, said Meg Lassarat would replace Ed Power as chief financial officer.
Lassarat was most recently the CFO of Houston-based engineering and field services company UniversalPegasus International.
She would take on the role after Power steps down on May 29 upon reaching the normal retirement age. Power would stay on through August to facilitate a smooth transition, Kentz said.
The FTSE-250 company has grown rapidly into a diversified construction company with mining, oil and gas, and infrastructure projects around the world. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2008. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan -ILZSG
* Says sale proceeds of 3.356 mln pounds have been received by company
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks eked out small gains in choppy trade on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked U.S. interest rates, but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.