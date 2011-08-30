* H1 pretax profit $37.7 mln vs $25.2 mln yr ago

* H1 revenue up 48 pct at $643.5 mln

* Raises interim dividend by 67 pct to 5 cents/shr

* July-end order backlog at $2.39 bln

Aug 30 Irish engineering firm Kentz posted a 50 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, driven by its construction and technical support services units, and said it expected to exceed its previous targets for the full year.

Kentz, whose clients include Chevron , Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), BP and Exxon Mobil , also raised its interim dividend by 67 percent to 5 cents per share.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to post a full-year pretax profit of $73.1 million on revenue of $1.14 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last month, Kentz won a contract worth $2.3 billion along with its joint-venture partner Chicago Bridge & Iron Co to develop the Gorgon gas project in Australia.

The company's January-June pretax profit was $37.7 million, compared with $25.2 million a year ago.

Revenue rose 48 percent to $643.5 million.

At July-end, its order backlog stood at $2.39 billion.

Kentz shares, which have risen about 30 percent so far this year, closed at 417 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 485.3 million pounds ($796.1 million). ($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)