* H1 pretax profit $37.7 mln vs $25.2 mln yr ago
* H1 revenue up 48 pct at $643.5 mln
* Raises interim dividend by 67 pct to 5 cents/shr
* July-end order backlog at $2.39 bln
Aug 30 Irish engineering firm Kentz
posted a 50 percent rise in first-half pretax profit, driven by
its construction and technical support services units, and said
it expected to exceed its previous targets for the full year.
Kentz, whose clients include Chevron , Royal Dutch
Shell (RDSa.L), BP and Exxon Mobil , also
raised its interim dividend by 67 percent to 5 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting the company to post a
full-year pretax profit of $73.1 million on revenue of $1.14
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Last month, Kentz won a contract worth $2.3 billion along
with its joint-venture partner Chicago Bridge & Iron Co
to develop the Gorgon gas project in Australia.
The company's January-June pretax profit was $37.7 million,
compared with $25.2 million a year ago.
Revenue rose 48 percent to $643.5 million.
At July-end, its order backlog stood at $2.39 billion.
Kentz shares, which have risen about 30 percent so far this
year, closed at 417 pence on Friday on the London Stock
Exchange, valuing the business at 485.3 million pounds ($796.1
million).
($1 = 0.610 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)