LONDON May 16 British energy services firm Kentz said on Friday it expected "considerable" revenue growth this year with the backlog of orders rising to record levels.

Kentz said its year-to-date performance was in line with expectations.

The backlog at end of April reached $4.5 billion, up from $3.1 billion in December 2013. Order intake in the first four months of this year reached $1.8 billion.

"Our performance, year-to-date, has been in line with our expectations and we expect that 2014 overall will produce considerable revenue growth for the Group," chief executive officer Christian Brown said in the company's interim management statement.

