LONDON Aug 27 Kentz Corporation, the
British engineering firm that is the target of bid interest from
rivals, delivered an upbeat outlook for the industry in its
first half results on Tuesday.
"Across the global engineering and construction space, many
companies are indicating a more cautious outlook for the future
than previously observed. However, the markets in which Kentz
operates continue to be busy and the first half of 2013 has seen
one of the most active periods of bidding ever experienced by
Kentz," it said.
The company reported pretax profit up 3 percent at $52.7
million and raised its dividend by 20 percent to 6.6 cents.
On Aug. 19, the company said it had rejected takeover
approaches from larger London-listed rival AMEC and
Germany's M+W Group, saying both undervalued the company.