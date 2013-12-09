BRIEF-Total Energy Services increases offer consideration to Savanna Energy Services
* Amended offer to purchase all of issued and outstanding common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
LONDON Dec 9 British engineer Kentz said on Monday it had agreed to acquire U.S.-based Valerus field solutions for $435 million in cash, to expand its engineering capability and presence in Latin America.
Valerus made core earnings (EBITDA) of $51.5 million on revenue of $492.9 million last year, Kentz said in the statement.
The firm added the acquisition was expected to be earnings enhancing within the first full financial year of ownership.
* Amended offer to purchase all of issued and outstanding common shares of Savanna Energy Services Corp
Feb 28 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc will urge shareholders to reject a proposal by a Nebraska nonprofit that it sell its investments in oil refiner Phillips 66 and other companies involved in fossil fuels over 12 years, the nonprofit said on Tuesday.
Feb 28 A subsea and offshore contractor affiliate of Ezra Holdings Ltd, a struggling Singaporean oilfield services firm, filed for U.S. bankruptcy as it ran short of cash due to a lingering downturn in the oil-and-gas industry.