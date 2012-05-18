May 18 Kentz Corp Ltd, a provider of engineering services on resources projects, said it expects a 2012 performance marginally ahead of expectations thanks to good growth in the first four months.

One analyst said the news could dispel investor concerns about its prospects.

"Overall this positive statement is a welcome boost for the company as it appears to have been negatively impacted by recent statements from competitors," said Oriel Securities analyst David Round in a research note.

Kentz, which works on major mining and oil and gas projects including the Ambatovy project in Madagascar, Gorgon LNG in Western Australia and ExxonMobil's Sakhalin development, said it was also continuing to evaluate acquisition targets.

Shares of the company were up 2.3 percent at 380.3 pence on the London Stock Exchange.