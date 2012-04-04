* Top two shareholders sell 15 mln shares

* They continue to hold 13.64 pct stake

April 4 Engineering company Kentz Corp Ltd said two of its largest shareholders had sold more shares than earlier indicated in response to strong demand from institutional investors.

Kentz Corp, which services the oil industry, said chairman Mohd Razali Abdul Rahman and Hassan Abas sold 15 million shares, or a 12.89 percent stake, for 430 pence a share.

Shares of the company, which have gained 12 percent so far this year, were down about 8 percent at 436 pence at 1445 GMT on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

Earlier in the day, Kentz had said the shareholders would sell 12 million shares, or a 10.31 percent stake, in the company through Kerbet Ltd.

Kerbet now holds a 13.64 percent stake in the company.

Prior to the share sale, the two shareholders together held about 26.53 percent of the company.

"The proposed sale is aimed at achieving greater portfolio diversification but Kerbet remains a firm supporter of the company with a material stake in it and I am looking forward to continuing in my role as chairman," Rahman said.

Earlier this year, the company told investors 2011 results would be slightly ahead of market expectations and appointed Christian Brown chief executive, replacing Hugh O'Donnell who grew the group from a small Irish-based group to a company with a market cap of $909.1 million over the last 12 years. (Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)