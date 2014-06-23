REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
June 23 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc, Canada's largest engineering and construction company, said it would buy British energy services provider Kentz Corp Ltd for about 1.164 billion pounds ($1.98 billion) in cash.
SNC-Lavalin said each Kentz shareholder will receive 935 pence per share, a premium of 33 percent to Kentz's Friday close on the London Stock Exchange.
Kentz's shares were trading at 930 pence at 1048 GMT on Monday. ($1 = 0.5876 British Pounds) (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.