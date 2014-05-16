May 16 (Reuters) -

* Kentz corporation ltd - board of kentz note position of our shareholders in relation to resolutions two and three relating to remuneration policy and 2013 remuneration report.

* Kentz corporation ltd - remuneration committee has already begun consultations with our shareholders to determine how these concerns can be best overcome

* Kentz corporation ltd - committee will discuss with them how our remuneration policy can be aligned with needs of an lse listing, while retaining our competitiveness in broader industry in which we operate.

* Kentz corporation - once this consultation has concluded, we will put revised remuneration polcy forward for another vote in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]