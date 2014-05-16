May 16 (Reuters) -
* Kentz corporation ltd - board of kentz note
position of our shareholders in relation to resolutions two and
three relating to remuneration policy and 2013 remuneration
report.
* Kentz corporation ltd - remuneration committee
has already begun consultations with our shareholders to
determine how these concerns can be best overcome
* Kentz corporation ltd - committee will discuss
with them how our remuneration policy can be aligned with needs
of an lse listing, while retaining our competitiveness in
broader industry in which we operate.
* Kentz corporation - once this consultation has concluded,
we will put revised remuneration polcy forward for another vote
in due course
