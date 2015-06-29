NAIROBI, June 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The mother
of a 15-year-old rape survivor, who needs a kidney transplant
following a botched backstreet abortion, filed a case against
Kenya's government on Monday for denying women and girls safe
access to terminations.
The girl, who said she became pregnant when she was raped by
an older man, started vomiting and bleeding heavily after an
unsafe abortion.
Rape survivors have difficulty accessing safe abortions in
Kenya, despite being allowed to under the ministry of health's
guidelines on managing sexual violence, the petition said.
Kenya has rolled back its limited access to abortion over
the last couple of years, although the 2010 constitution permits
terminations only in emergencies or when a woman's life or
health is at risk.
"The Kenyan government is allowing thousands of women in
Kenya to needlessly die or suffer severe complications every
year due to unsafe abortion, and it must be held accountable,"
Evelyne Opondo, regional director for Africa for the Center for
Reproductive Rights (CRR) advocacy group, which is representing
the petitioners, said in a statement.
The four petitioners in the case are the girl's mother, the
Federation of Women Lawyers-Kenya and two women's rights
advocates.
Abortion is a hotly contested issue in Kenya and across
Africa, where conservative religious beliefs hold sway.
Unsafe abortions, sometimes carried out by inserting
knitting needles into the cervix or drinking bleach, account for
some 35 percent of maternal deaths in Kenya, versus the global
average of 13 percent.
At least 2,600 Kenyan women die in public hospitals each
year after having botched abortions elsewhere, according to a
study by Ipas Africa Alliance lobby group, Kenya's ministry of
health and the Federation of Women Lawyers-Kenya. Many more die
at home without seeking medical care.
There is "great confusion" as to when abortions can be
performed legally, CRR said.
Rich women can easily access safe abortions in private
facilities, but the poor and uneducated risk their lives trying
to expel the foetus themselves or with backstreet quacks,
believing that they cannot legally get an abortion.
The government published safe abortion guidelines for medics
for the first time in 2012 but rescinded them in 2013. The
health ministry in 2014 banned government healthcare providers
from attending training on safe abortion.
Police harassment of patients and medics increased following
a nurse's 2014 sentencing to death for murder after a woman
seeking post-abortion care died in his car, rights groups said.
The petitioners are calling on the government to restore
safe abortion training and introduce guidelines clarifying when
legal abortion can be provided.
The teenage girl has dropped out of school and requires
regular kidney dialysis, which she cannot afford, according to
an online petition set up to lobby Kenyan President Uhuru
Kenyatta to provide her with medical care.
