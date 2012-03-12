NAIROBI, March 12 The African Development
Bank (AfDB) said on Monday it would loan Kenya 21.8 billion
shillings ($263.44 million) to finance the construction of roads
and energy projects in east Africa's biggest economy.
The amount brings the AfDB's total support to Kenya for
roads and energy to close to $1.5 billion, the bank said.
Robinson Githae, Kenya's acting finance minister who
represented Kenya at the function to sign the agreement, said
the financing would help to facilitate inter-regional trade.
($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings)
