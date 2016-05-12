LONDON, May 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - What would
happen if poor villages were given cash for the next decade, no
strings attached?
That's the question one U.S. charity wants to answer through
a pilot programme to provide poor Kenyans with a guaranteed
basic income for 10 years.
In an ambitious social experiment, GiveDirectly plans to
transfer cash to 6,000 Kenyans living in extreme poverty for a
decade, making it the world's first basic income trial of its
kind, it said.
With U.N. agencies, governments and private sector companies
due to discuss ways of delivering aid more efficiently at the
World Humanitarian Summit this month, GiveDirectly co-founder
Michael Faye said cash transfers had huge benefits.
"Cash transfers are one of the most effective methods of
development intervention," Faye told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation. "You don't need to do anything to receive them. You
simply get it and can spend it on whatever you like."
Cash transfers account for only about 6 percent of
humanitarian aid, yet studies show school attendance and access
to healthcare significantly improve when people receive cash.
Recipients also tend to save or invest the money, which promotes
income generation instead of reliance on food aid.
"Whether it's trying to assist them out of poverty, or in
times of crisis and disaster, we need more tools on the table
and cash transfers can be particularly effective at enabling
flexibility and choice," said Sarah Bailey, a researcher at the
Overseas Development Institute (ODI) thinktank.
GiveDirectly has yet to choose the recipients and the exact
location for the trial, which is due to start at the end of the
year and estimated to cost $30 million to run - with much of the
funding coming from private investors and public donations.
Though details are still being finalised, each person will
receive about $0.70 to $1.10 per day through mobile money
transfer services such as M-Pesa. The target recipients live on
about $0.65 a day, Faye said.
GIVING CHOICE
GiveDirectly has provided short-term cash transfers in Kenya
and Uganda since 2011, and will soon operate in Rwanda.
For its pilot programme, the charity will randomly select
villages in Kenya and give residents a basic income for at least
a decade. Faye said an extra 10,000 people will receive some
form of cash transfer as well.
The programme will run as a randomised controlled trial,
meaning one poverty-stricken region will receive the money,
while another region, the control group, will not. The charity
will use a number of factors, such as the type of house someone
lives in, to select the recipients.
"People who live in thatched roofs, mud houses, tend to be a
bit poorer," Faye said.
Cash transfers have become more mainstream in development
and humanitarian aid over the years.
The World Food Programme recently provided digital cash
cards to displaced families across Iraq, giving them the choice
to redeem money or food aid.
In Kenya's drought-stricken North Eastern region, the
government routinely transfers cash to the most vulnerable
residents every two months.
But ODI's Bailey said some charities and donors remain
reluctant to use cash transfers because it "takes a tiny bit of
power away from the giver".
"It gives the choice to the person who receives the money
and that's not comfortable for charities," she said. "Some
charities have obviously embraced this ... but it's still a
smaller proportion compared to other ways of helping."
Yet there is little evidence to suggest that giving poor
people cash would lead to negative outcomes, Bailey said.
A 2014 World Bank report, which analysed 30 global studies,
showed that poor people who received cash transfers did not
squander the money on alcohol, cigarettes, drugs and other
'temptation' goods.
This rings true for Faye and the people his organisation has
helped over the past few years.
"Nobody wants the outcome of a cash transfer programme to be
increased alcoholism or violence or anything of the sort," Faye
said, "But I don't think we have much to worry about as the
evidence makes clear that this is just not the case."
A team of economists and researchers will assess the impact
of the programme over the coming years.
"At its core, it puts trust in the poor - and the poor have a
pretty good track record to have earned this trust," Faye said.
(Reporting by Lin Taylor @linnytayls, Editing by Katie Nguyen;
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters that covers humanitarian news, land and
property rights, human trafficking, women's rights and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org to see more stories)