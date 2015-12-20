NAIROBI Dec 20 An Air France flight from Mauritius diverted and safely made an emergency landing at Kenya's port city of Mombasa after its crew alerted its captain to a suspicious device in one of its toilets, Kenya's head of police said on Sunday.

Police Inspector General Joseph Boinnet said on his Twitter account that the Boeing 777 aircraft - headed to Paris - with 459 passengers and 14 crew was safely evacuated after it landed at Moi International Airport at 12:37 a.m. on Sunday (2137 GMT Saturday).

"Bomb experts from the Navy and DCI (Directorate of Criminal Investigations) have retrieved the device and are determining whether the components contained explosives," Boinnet said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Tom Hogue)