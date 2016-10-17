NAIROBI Oct 17 Pilots at Kenya Airways have halted plans to strike this week, a source at the airline said on Monday, after a court ruled last week that the action was illegal and the company said a stoppage would further hurt the loss-making airline.

"It is deferred," the source told Reuters when asked about the indefinite strike that had been due to start on Tuesday. The source did not give further details.

The pilots union KALPA had called the to protest against the management of the airline, which is part owned by the government and Air France KLM. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Toby Chopra)