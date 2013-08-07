UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
NAIROBI Aug 7 Kenya will on Thursday begin preparing its small domestic terminal at the capital's fire-ravaged main airport for handling international flights, using tents to create extra space, a government minister said on Wednesday.
"From tomorrow we will be preparing this unit ... as an international terminal for departures and arrivals," Michael Kamau, cabinet secretary for transport told reporters. "We started pitching tents on the airside for handling departing passengers."
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders