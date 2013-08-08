* Airport to resume full operations by midnight Thursday -
govt
* Kenya using tents for makeshift arrivals terminal after
fire
* International departures unit also badly damaged
* Police say no terror link to fire
* Airport hub role under threat
By Richard Lough
NAIROBI, Aug 8 Kenya pledged to reopen its main
airport to all international flights on Thursday night in a bid
to reassure travellers that east Africa's transport hub could
recover quickly from a fire that left the arrivals terminal a
smouldering, blackened shell.
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, sub-Saharan Africa's
fourth busiest airport, was forced to close on Wednesday after a
fire swept through the international arrivals building early in
the morning.
Investigators said it was too early to ascertain the cause
of the fire but had ruled out terrorism. A local FBI unit was
assisting with the investigations.
Wednesday was the 15th anniversary of an attack by Islamist
militants on the U.S. embassies in Nairobi and Dar es Salaam,
the commercial capital of neighbouring Tanzania.
On Thursday morning, the airport was only being used for
domestic flights at a different terminal and limited
international flights by Kenya Airways. Emirates
, British Airways, Etihad, South African
Airways, Ethiopian airlines and Rwanda Air were all forced to
cancel their flights for a second day, tour operators said.
"The airport will be open for all other flights as from
midnight on Thursday," said Michael Kamau, cabinet secretary for
transport.
He said a makeshift terminal would be built within days that
could handle 1.5 million passengers. White tents erected outside
the domestic flights terminal were trying to cope with
international travellers in the meantime.
South African Airways said it would resume its daily flights
to Nairobi as of Friday.
Kenyan media criticised the authorities for being too slow
to respond to the fire, and on Thursday reports emerged of
emergency services looting the airport while it was burning.
Four different witnesses told Reuters TV on Thursday they
saw first responders - at that point mainly police - breaking
into ATMs inside the terminal and grabbing wads of money. At
least four ATMs were completely devastated by the fire.
A police officer who is normally based at the airport told
Reuters he saw emergency responders taking money from a foreign
exchange bureau. Local KTN station showed footage of charred
bank notes strewn outside the burning building.
Kenya's Inspector General of Police David Kimaiyo told
Reuters he had not received any reports of looting, however.
"Not yet, there is no reported case of looting of ATMs at
the airport, some of them were in fact intact," Kimaiyo said.
EXPORTERS, TRAVELLERS STRUGGLE
In addition to the international arrivals building, Reuters
TV reported considerable damage to the international departures
terminal 50 metres away. The tunnel that connects the
international arrivals and departures section was obstructed by
a partially collapsed roof and sodden flooring.
"What is key is the speed at which this is normalised. If
they can pull a rabbit out of the hat and get international
flights moving they may bail themselves out," said Aly Khan
Satchu, a Nairobi-based analyst.
"If this drags on it's going to damage Nairobi's regional
hub status."
The fire is a blow to Kenya at the start of the peak tourism
season. The horticulture industry, another major foreign
exchange earner for east Africa's biggest economy, was also
preparing for losses.
"We still haven't flown any produce out. We are waiting to
see what rolls out today," Jane Ngige, chief executive officer
of exporters association Kenya Flower Council, told Reuters.
One Kenya Airports Authority official told Reuters the fire
had put pressure on builders to complete construction of a new
international arrivals terminal.
"We might just have to fast-track the new terminal. But
there's still a lot to be done internally. The new unit won't be
ready for another year," he said, asking not to be named because
he was not authorised to talk to the media.
The airport, which is already operating at more than twice
its 2.5 million passenger capacity, is expected to handle around
15 million passengers once the new terminal opens, he said.
The government's concerns about its image were reflected in
the comments of some passengers who said they would be looking
for alternative routes.
"I think I'll skip this route for a wee while," said
39-year-old Terence Forster, a Tanzania-based Briton whose
flight home was delayed.
"It's been my main transit route for a while. But not any
more. I can't see anything happening soon to get this airport up
and running normally," he said.