NAIROBI May 28 Kenya has given loss-making national carrier Kenya Airways a 4.2 billion shilling ($42.73 million) loan as part of measures to help it turn around, the head of parliament's Budget Committee said.

The airline was "facing challenges" from a drop in revenue related to the Ebola epidemic and a slump in tourism, Mutava Musyimi, chairman of the Budget and Appropriations Committee, said in a report presented to parliament late on Wednesday.

($1 = 98.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Stephen Coates)