Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Imagination Tech soars
LONDON, June 22 European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
NAIROBI, June 15 Kenyan lawmakers on Thursday approved a government proposal to guarantee $750 million worth of debt owed by Kenya Airways, part of a broader financial restructuring, parliament said in a statement.
The loss-making airline, in which Air France KLM and the Kenyan government both have stakes, has struggled to return to profit after tourist traffic slumped four years ago following a spate of attacks by Islamist militants.
The financial restructuring proposal also involves the conversion of a separate $243 million loan by the government into equity.
Private creditors are expected to participate with the conversion of their debt into equity but details have not yet been released by Kenya Airways.
Shares in the firm lost 30 percent after the restructuring was made public last week, hitting a low of 4.80 shillings ($0.05) each on June 14, before recovering some ground to trade at 5.25 shillings on Thursday.
Lawmakers debated the issue late into the evening. Parliament released its statement that the plan had been approved on its official Twitter account.
The proposal had to be approved on Thursday since it was the last session of parliament before an election on Aug 8.
($1 = 103.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edmund Blair)
TEL AVIV, June 22 Israel's parliament is due to hold the first of three votes on Monday on a law that would ban the sale of binary options overseas by online trading firms based in Israel.
SHANGHAI, June 22 China's blue-chips extended gains on Thursday to hit a fresh 18-month high on excitement over MSCI's decision to include mainland shares in a key index, but most of the gains were erased in late trade as investors took profits and as the weakness in small-cap stocks dampened sentiment.