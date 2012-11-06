NAIROBI Nov 6 Kenya Airways Ltd on Tuesday issued a profit warning for its full year results, telling investors profits will be less than a quarter of last year's.

The airline had earlier reported a first-half pretax loss of 6.589 billion shillings ($77.00 million) for the period to the end of September, compared to a profit in the year-ago period, and blamed higher costs and lower revenue. (Reporting By Duncan Miriri; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)