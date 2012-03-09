NAIROBI, March 9 Kenya's markets regulator said on Friday it had granted approval to Kenya Airways for a rights issue to raise 20.7 billion shilling ($250.2 million) to buy new aircraft.

Stella Kilonzo, the chief executive of the Capital Markets Authority, said in a statement an additional 1.48 billion shares would be on offer under the rights issue. ($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge)