NAIROBI, Sept 13 Kenya Airways will increase its authorised share capital ahead of a cash call to raise funds for its expansion plans, the company said on Tuesday.

The airline, which is 26 percent held by AirFrance KLM , said the rights issue was pending approval from regulators and shareholders.

Kenya Airways plans to double its fleet in the next five years as part of a 10-year plan aimed at extending its network to every African nation.

