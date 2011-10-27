NAIROBI Oct 27 Kenya Airways
registered 18 percent growth in passenger volume in its second
quarter, aided by route expansion and greater flight frequency
in Africa, it said on Thursday.
The airline, 26 percent owned by Air France-KLM ,
said passenger numbers rose to 1,004,476 in the three months
from July to September.
The amount of cargo carried was up 13.5 percent at 16,021
tonnes, on improved conditions and increased sales.
Kenya Airways said in a statement new destinations launched
in the second half of 2010 included Italy, Mozambique, and
Malindi in Kenya, while Chad and Burkina Faso were launched in
the first half of 2011.
It plans a rights issue to raise an unspecified amount of
money for route and fleet expansion. The airline wants to double
its fleet in the next five years to extend its network in
Africa. .
Passenger haulage within Kenya was up 42 percent to 202,826,
while the rest of the continent excluding Kenya generated 14
percent growth to 509,570. Africa contributes about 60 percent
of the airline's revenue.
Among the routes to see higher passenger numbers were
Bamako, Dakar. The airline also introduced flights to
Ouagadougou and N'Djamena, through Cotonou.
Europe registered an 11 percent increase in passenger
numbers to 158,247, while volume to and from Middle East, the
Far East and India rose 19 percent to 133,833.
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by George Obulutsan
and David Hulmes)