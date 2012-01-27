NAIROBI Jan 27 Kenya Airways, one of Africa' leading carriers, issued on Friday a profit warning for its full year ending March 2012, due to the euro zone debt crisis, political unrest in Egypt and escalating fuel prices.

"These factors are negatively impacting the second half of Kenya Airways operating results for the financial year 2011/12. It is predicted that earnings for the year will be at least 25 percent less than the level of earnings in the previous year," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Richard Lough)