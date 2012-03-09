* Cash intended to buy new aircraft
* Share price up 3 pct
(Adds analysts, background)
By Beatrice Gachenge
NAIROBI, March 9 Kenya's markets regulator
said on Friday it has approved Kenya Airways' plans
for a rights issue to raise 20.7 billion shillings ($250.2
million) to buy new aircraft and expand its routes.
The airline, which is 26 percent held by AirFrance KLM
and 22 percent by the Kenyan government, plans to
double its fleet in the next five years as part of a 10-year
plan aimed at extending its network to every country on the
continent.
The airline had already said the Kenyan government and Air
France-KLM have confirmed they will take up their rights under
the offer if the process was approved.
Some analysts were concerned over the potential dilutive
impact of the share issue.
"The share price outlook is not necessarily positive," said
Johnson Nderi head of research at Suntra Investment.
However, other analysts said the expected growth in the
company's business would attract other shareholders.
"It's a big call ... It had become painfully clear that
Kenya Airways had to bite the bullet and start getting ahead of
the curve," Aly Khan Satchu, an independent economist said. He
said the share price move ahead of the regulatory approval
confirmed that the rights issue was needed.
Kenya Airways' share rose 3.3 percent to close at 18.55
shillings before the news of the rights issue broke, and was
among the key gainers that pushed the market higher.
Stella Kilonzo, chief executive of the Capital Markets
Authority, said in a statement an additional 1.48 billion shares
would be on offer under the rights issue.
Kenya Airways issued a profit warning on Jan. 27, saying
earnings for the year ending March 2012 will be at least 25
percent less than the previous year.
It blamed the euro zone debt crisis, political unrest in
Egypt and escalating fuel prices.
Kenya Airways' Managing Director, Titus Naikuni, said he
would brief the media on Monday on the rights issue.
($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings)
(Additional reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James
Macharia and Jane Merriman)