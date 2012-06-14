(Corrects earnings per share in bullet point and paragraph 7 from 3.65 shillings)

* FY pretax 2.15 billion shillings

* Direct costs up 44 pct to 77 billion shillings

* Earnings per share 3.58 shillings vs 7.65

* Final div 0.25 shillings vs 1.50 shillings

NAIROBI, June 14 Kenya Airways posted a 57 percent drop in pretax profit to 2.15 billion shillings ($25.2 million), hobbled by a sharp climb in costs due to high fuel prices, it said on Thursday.

The airline, which is 26 percent owned by Air France KLM , posted a 44 percent jump in direct costs to 77 billion shillings, far outpacing a 25.7 percent gain in revenue.

Chief Executive Titus Naikuni said the company would focus on cutting costs this year and expanding its fleet to 40 passenger planes from the existing 34.

"You can't let costs run away with you," he told an investor briefing.

Naikuni also warned that Kenya's security situation was negatively affecting the travel industry.

The east African nation sent its troops into Somalia last October in pursuit of al Shabaab rebels, drawing a series of retaliatory grenade attacks including in the capital and in the coastal city of Mombasa.

Kenya Airways' earnings per share dropped to 3.58 shillings from 7.65. It said it recommended a final dividend of 0.25 shillings per share, down from 1.50 shillings in the previous period.

The carrier, one of Africa's largest, said last week its $250 million cash call to fund its planned expansion had been 70 percent taken up by investors. ($1 = 85.3750 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa)