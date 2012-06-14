(Repeats to add link to shares graphic)
* To review costs in all areas of business
* To also increase fleet, start new routes
* Warns that war on al Shabaab was hurting travel
By Duncan Miriri
NAIROBI, June 14 Kenya Airways will
cut costs this year to protect its bottom line, its chief
executive said on Thursday, after a sharp rise in its fuel bill
hit annual profits.
The airline, which is owned 26.73 percent by Air France KLM
and 29.8 percent by the Kenyan government following
this month's rights issue, is ranked among the largest carriers
in sub-Saharan Africa, alongside South African Airways and
Ethiopian Airlines.
Titus Naikuni said the cost-cutting measures would be
far-reaching and affecting procurement, staff productivity and
fuel costs but would be preceded by a thorough review of the
airline's cost structures.
"You can't let costs run away with you," he told an investor
briefing after the company reported a 57 percent drop in pretax
profits in the year to end-March to 2.15 billion shillings
($25.2 million), after oil prices jumped during the period,
sending its direct costs up by 44 percent to 77 billion Kenyan
shillings ($902 million).
Revenue increased by a quarter to 107 billion shillings,
buoyed by higher passenger and cargo traffic.
Earnings per share dropped to 3.58 shillings from 7.65
shillings and the dividend was cut to 0.25 shillings from 1.50
shillings last time, but will go to the holders of a billion new
shares issued in this month's $250 million cash call to fund its
expansion plans. Some 70 percent of the rights issue was taken
up by investors.
Kenya Airways' said a move to bring together carriers under
the African Airlines Association to buy fuel jointly in bulk,
would save it $2 million this year, adding they would also carry
on with fuel hedges in order to manage the costs.
Analysts said focusing on costs was the right step, adding
that next year's delivery of the first of nine 787 Dreamliner
planes ordered from Boeing Co., would also cut costs
since the planes are more fuel efficient.
"This is a very volatile business because fuel costs are
something that airlines cannot really control," said Gregory
Waweru, who covers Kenya Airways at Kestrel Capital.
AL SHABAAB WAR RISKS
Kenya Airways shares slid by a third of a percentage point
to 13.95 shillings after the results were unveiled.
Naikuni said the firm would also drive revenue growth
through increasing its fleet to 40 passenger planes this year
from 34, while opening new routes to Beirut and Abuja.
The airline, whose strategy hinges on connecting African
travellers to the rest of the world through its Nairobi hub,
will also increase its fleet of freighters to three from one.
He said, however, that worries over an upcoming general
election and the country's security situation could pose risks
to the business as foreigners cancel their holidays to Kenya.
The east African nation sent its troops to Somalia last
October in pursuit of al Shabaab rebels, drawing a series of
retaliatory grenade attacks in the far north, the capital and in
the coastal city of Mombasa.
"The security situation does not augur well for us in the
travel industry," Naikuni said.
Voters are expected to go to the polls by March next year to
pick a president and other leaders, in the first election since
December, 2007, when a disputed result in the presidential
election led to violence in which more than a 1,000 people were
killed.
Although African aviation is seen as a fast-growing market
due to rapid economic growth and lack of good roads and rails,
carriers face a tough and unforgiving market.
Over and above the costs and security difficulties facing
Kenya Airways, a jostling herd of small national flag carriers
and private companies struggle to compete with global airline
giants, which control 70 percent of air traffic to the
continent.
($1=85.3750 Kenyan shillings)
(Editing by George Obulutsa and Greg Mahlich)