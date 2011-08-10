NAIROBI Aug 10 Kenya Airways plans to
launch a low-cost subsidiary to handle regional flights, a local
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The flag carrier of the east African nation, one of the
largest on the continent, is 26 percent owned by AirFrance KLM
.
Business Daily reported the new airline, called Jambo Jet,
will take on several smaller airlines that have become popular
with passengers on domestic routes and to neighbouring
countries.
A Kenya Airways spokesman told Reuters the airline had
registered Jambo Jet, adding it was too early to share further
detail about the plan.
A growing middle class in Kenya and higher tourist arrivals
have increased demand for air services as more and more people
fly to holiday destinations at the coast or Kisumu in the west
of the country.
Travel to neighbouring capitals like Juba and Kampala has
also increased on the back of rising regional trade and
integration.
Kenya Airways said in June it expected a strong year and was
planning to raise additional capital later this year to fund
expansion.
