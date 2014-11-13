NAIROBI Nov 13 Kenya Airways reported a pretax loss of 12.5 billion shillings ($138.97 million) in the first half of the year, ending in September, from a profit of 548 million shillings a year ago, its finance director said on Thursday.

The carrier, which is part-owned by Air-France KLM , blamed lower passenger yields during the period and higher fleet costs for the loss.

(1 US dollar = 89.9500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Edith Honan)