NAIROBI Oct 26 Kenya Airways needs longer
credit tenors and other steps to restructure its balance sheet,
the new chairman of the loss-making airline told Reuters on
Wednesday.
"Our first priority is to restructure the financing and once
we have done that we can start thinking about a strategic
investor but it is too early to talk about that at the moment,"
Michael Joseph said by telephone, speaking the same day he
formally took up his new post.
Asked about the fate of Chief Executive Mbuvi Ngunze who
pilots want sacked, he said: "The priority is stability in the
airline. When you are restructuring your financing, you need
continuation of leadership."
