NAIROBI Nov 24 Kenya Airways' chief executive is to leave early next year, following demands from pilots for changes in the loss-making carrier's senior management.

The airline, partly owned by the state and part-owned by Air France KLM, sank into loss four years ago as tourism slumped following a spate of attacks on Kenya by militants from the Somalia-based al Shabaab Islamist group.

It has been selling assets and seeking fresh funds as part of a turnaround plan.

"Today, Mbuvi (Ngunze) is announcing that he will be leaving KQ effective first quarter 2017," recently appointed chairman, Michael Joseph, said in a statement on Thursday.

He said Ngunze would stay in his post while a replacement was found, a process the chairman said he expected to be completed in the next three months.

