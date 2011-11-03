NAIROBI Nov 3 Kenya Airways said on Thursday its pretax profit rose by 37.7 percent in its first-half ended September to 2.83 billion shillings ($29 million), thanks to increased passenger and cargo haulage at higher yields during the period.

Fuel hedging helped to cushion higher costs of oil, the company's finance director Alex Mbugua told investors, offsetting rising costs due to the shilling's depreciation against the dollar.

This sent earnings per share for the period up nearly 42 percent to 4.40 shillings per share. ($1 = 96.850 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza; Editing by George Obulutsa)