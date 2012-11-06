NAIROBI Nov 6 Kenya Airways swung into a pretax loss of 6.589 billion shillings ($77.00 million) in its first-half ended September, from a profit in the year-ago period, hobbled by higher costs and lower revenue, it said on Tuesday.

The airline, which is 26.73 percent owned by Air France-KLM and 29.8 percent by the government, is ranked among the largest carriers in sub-Saharan Africa, alongside South African Airways and Ethiopian Airlines. ($1 = 85.5750 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Kevin Mwanza)