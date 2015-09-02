NAIROBI, Sept 2 Kenya has provided a 4.2 billion
shilling ($40 million) loan to loss-making Kenya Airways
, the country's finance minister said, while African
Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has approved a $200 million
bridging loan for the airline.
The money is needed to support Kenya's national carrier,
which has not made a profit in three years because the country's
tourism industry has suffered fallout from a number of Islamist
militant attacks.
The airline, part-owned by Air France-KLM, also
has rising debts from new plane purchases and its losses for the
year to March increased to 29.7 billion shillings from a 4.86
billion shillings a year earlier.
Kenya has estimated the carrier will need a $500-600 million
bailout but a precise figure will depend on a turnaround plan
being prepared by McKinsey and Seabury consultants.
Finance minister Henry Rotich said Kenya's government, which
holds a 29.8 percent stake, had provided the 4.2 billion
shilling loan to help the airline meet its operational
requirements and pay off suppliers of fuel and other services.
The company told investors in July it had sought the $200
million loan from Cairo-based Afreximbank.
"This short term facility will be received in two tranches
of $100 million each," Finance minister Henry Rotich told a
committee at the Kenyan senate on Tuesday.
"Once the long-term capital requirements are firmed up based
on the approved turnaround plan, the government in consultation
with other shareholders will review its options, including
equity injection and/or loan guarantees," Rotich said.
Until its problems of the past few years, the carrier was
regarded as a model of successful privatisation after its
listing in 1996 turned it into a profitable company.
($1 = 104.2000 Kenyan shillings)
