NAIROBI, July 30 Kenya Airways said on Thursday its pretax loss for the year to March widened to 29.71 billion Kenyan shillings ($293 million) from 4.86 billion shillings previously, due to higher costs and losses arising from fuel hedging after oil prices fell.

Finance Director Alex Mbugua told an investor briefing that the airline, which is 26.73 percent owned by Air France-KLM , was also hit by a slowdown in tourist arrivals to Kenya and competition from Gulf carriers.

