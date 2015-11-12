* Loss-making airline is battling to survive

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI, Nov 12 Kenya Airways is staking its survival on cost cuts and another $146 million worth of asset sales to return to profitability in the next two years, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The carrier, part-owned by Air France KLM, has been making losses for the past three and a half years and recently needed a bridging loan to keep flying.

A number of Islamist militant attacks in Kenya in the past two and a half years have hurt the country's tourism industry, which hit the airline's revenue after it had spent heavily to buy new planes.

Mbuvi Ngunze, the chief executive, said the turnaround plan would help the firm make an after-tax profit of 5 percent of its revenue in two years, after it narrowed its pretax loss to 11.9 billion shillings ($116 million) in the first half ended September, but he gave limited details of the plan.

"My ambition is that we can deliver these things in the next 18-24 months," Ngunze told Reuters after an investor briefing.

"We have no option but to do it. This is really about the survival of the airline," he said.

Kenya Airways is one of Africa's biggest carriers along with South African Airlines and Ethiopian Airlines.

The turnaround plan, which was developed with the help of consultants from McKinsey and has been approved by the board, might involve cost cutting, including job cuts, Ngunze said, without offering details.

He said cost savings and revenue increases would amount to a combined $200 million over the next two years, but he did not clarify how revenue would be increased.

Analysts said they needed more information on the turnaround plan to be able to assess it properly.

"The devil is in the detail as to what those specific initiatives are going to be and the impact," said Eric Musau, a research analyst at Standard Investment Bank.

Ngunze said the airline was in an "advanced stage" in its sale of assets, including land and four Boeing 777-200 planes, which is expected to generate the $146 million.

To keep it in the air, Kenya Airways said in early October it had received the first half of a $200 million bridging loan from Afreximbank. Ngunze said the carrier was still waiting to get the second tranche.

During the first half of its financial year, turnover was flat at 56.72 billion shillings. The airline benefited from a 37 percent drop in its fuel costs with actual savings from the movement of oil at 7.95 billion shillings.

But the impact of the gain was offset by realised losses on its fuel hedging positions, lower yields due to competition on long haul routes, high finance costs and a weaker Kenyan shilling.

The carrier's equity position worsened to negative 33.9 billion shillings from negative 6 billion at the start of the year. Shares dropped 8.57 percent to 4.80 shillings each after the results were unveiled. ($1 = 102.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa and Susan Fenton)