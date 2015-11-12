UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI Nov 12 Kenya Airways reported that its pretax loss for the six months to September narrowed slightly to 11.856 billion shillings ($116.12 million), helped by lower fuel costs, Finance Director Alex Mbugua said on Thursday.
The airline, part-owned by Air France KLM, reported a pretax loss of 12.5 billion shillings a year earlier.
($1 = 102.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Edmund Blair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.